Police confirm discovery of body in ravine off Highway 6 in Vernon

Vernon RCMP confirm the discovery of a body in a heavily wooded ravine off Highway 6 Wednesday evening.

Spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says police are investigating the discovery, but believe no criminality is involved in the death.

Police were called to the scene near Pottery Road about 5:15 p.m., after a member of the public located the body.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, no criminality is suspected at this time and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the person came to their unexpected death," Terleski said in a press release Thursday.

Neither agency has additional information to release at this time, he added.