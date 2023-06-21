RCMP investigation focused on ravine along Highway 6

Photo: Jon Manchester Two people, believed to be from the BC Coroners Service, were seen carrying a back board down into the ravine.

There was a larger police presence near the corner of Highway 6 and Pottery Road Wednesday evening.

Multiple police units were parked near a 1970s-era house, just east of Pottery Road. Officers were looking into a ravine beside the house.

The BC Coroners Service was believed to be on the scene and two people were spotted carrying a back board down into the ravine.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to request details on the investigation.

Both Highway 6 and Pottery Road were still open to traffic.