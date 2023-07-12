Rattler Nationals coming to Vernon's BMX track this weekend

Photo: Vernon BMX

Racers, ready your bikes because the BMX Rattler Nationals are coming to Vernon.

The last time Vernon hosted the event was four years ago.

Races will be held at Ranger Park, 1900 47th Ave Vernon, Friday through Sunday.

Lisa Fogel with Vernon BMX says riders from all over Western Canada and the U.S. will be competing.

“Technically, the local kids do have an advantage because it's their home track. We can get kids from California or from Whistler that have never ridden this track before,” she says.

“I know my son has hopes that he does well, because he's got a little bit of an advantage. But I think (he’s) just excited for the event and the weekend.”

She says the national event is a great opportunity for kids to compete at a higher level.

“It's a cool opportunity for local kids who might not travel abroad for other races to kind of get a hands-on experience, what these national races look like.”

Folger says it’s free for spectators to attend, and she encourages everyone to come down and get a taste of the action.

The group is expecting a lot of participants. Tuesday night races typically have more than 100 kids attend – and organizers expect many more at the Rattler event.