'Nobody talked to us': Vernon dog owners upset by fence plan at Marshall Fields

Chelsey Mutter

Dog owners are upset they’ll be losing a portion of Marshall Fields to the baseball diamonds.

A fence will be going up to separate the baseball diamond from the off leash dog area, after City Council says it received complaints from baseball players and spectators.

But dog owners say they’re frustrated that they haven’t been consulted. Ross Fedy organized a group to stand by City Hall, Monday, to show council they're upset.

“Nobody talked to us, and before we know it, there's chalk lines and they’re all ready to now start building fences,” explained Fedy.

“Well, we're here every day. We're here for long periods of time 365 days of the year. The ballplayers are here a couple of times a week in the evening.”

Rae McDonald, another dog owner, says putting the fence up will create a safety issue for seniors using the park in the winter.

“Sometimes it's very icy, especially if you have to go down any kind of slope. I think you're really limiting who can use it,” said McDonald.

Dog owner Kathy Penhall, said she was sad to hear about the fence “because this is one of the only places close to where we live that they can just kind of roam and be fine.”

Fedy says he doesn’t understand why the fence needs to go up, and would like to see a less permanent decision.

A group of about five other dog walkers say they agreed with Ross and are upset by council’s decision. The group let Ross speak on their behalf, saying they had nothing to add.

Ginger Jack said the fence would be a bit of a relief for her, because her dog is leash aggressive. But, she’d prefer the money be spent to create an area specifically for small dogs.

“We've had an incident with a large dog who had known aggressive behavioral issues. And so, times like that, I would like to have a small dog option.”

At its June 12 meeting, council decided to install 1.2-metre-high galvanized fencing at Marshall Fields to separate dogs from the baseball area.

Vernon Baseball Association will be putting forward $10,000, and the city will contribute the remaining $35,000 from its 2022 unexpended uncommitted balance.

Coun. Kari Gares said the issue was a liability issue for the city. Coun. Teresa Durning agreed, saying someone would get hurt if they didn’t do this.

Council said it’d been hearing from baseball players and spectators that dogs have been disrupting games by coming from the off-leash dog area beside the ball diamonds. It says they've complained dogs are peeing on equipment, chasing baseballs, and some have been aggressive.

Some dog owners say they would be willing to leash their dogs during baseball games, if it meant no permanent fence.

Owners say they are trying to come up with a compromise with the city, but feel they’re not being heard.

Ross says he encourages anyone who feels the same way as his group, to send an email to [email protected] to voice their concerns.

The City of Vernon did not respond to a request for comment.