Vernon woman named to Order of Canada

Photo: Sgt Anis Assari, Rideau Hall left: Dr. Margo Greenwood, right: Governor General Mary Simon

Dr. Margo Greenwood will now be able to add OC to her long list of credentials after becoming an Officer of the Order of Canada Wednesday.

Greenwood is an internationally recognized and highly respected Indigenous scholar of Cree ancestry who has spent most of her adult life living in Vernon.

In a ceremony hosted by Governor General Mary Simon in Ottawa’s Rideau Hall, Greenwood was among the Indigenous and non-Indigenous recipients honoured for their significant contribution to Canada.

Greenwood was awarded “for her scholarship as a professor of early childhood education, and for her transformational leadership in Indigenous health policy.”

Along with being named to the Senate in 2022, Greenwood is a researcher, author, mother to three sons, and grandmother.

Her Excellency Mary Simon acknowledged Wednesday’s ceremony took place on National Indigenous Peoples Day. “I can think of no better way to mark this day than with a ceremony to celebrate the success of Indigenous peoples and to celebrate those who are supporting Indigenous peoples and reconciliation in Canada,” says Simon.

"No matter where we come from, what languages we speak, what we believe, who we love, how we identify, we have in common a desire to pass on our wisdom to the next generation and to be remembered for the good we left behind," she said in her opening speech.

Greenwood is deeply committed to promoting the well-being of all children and families. In Canada she’s participated in developing federal programs and frameworks dedicated to early learning and child care.

Internationally she has worked with UNICEF, the United Nations, the World Forum Foundation, and the Canadian Reference Group to the World Health Organization Commission on Social Determinants of Health.

Appointments to the Order of Canada are made for sustained achievement at three levels: Companion, Officer and Member.

Officers and Members may be recognized for further achievement based on their continued exceptional service to Canada. Any promotions are usually considered five years after the last appointment.