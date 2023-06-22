Equal inconvenience rules in Vernon strata battle over security gate

Photo: OMREB

A judge has ruled equality in inconvenience is key in a dispute between neighbouring strata corporations in Vernon.

BC Supreme Court Justice Briana Hardwick ruled recently on the interpretation of an easement housing a security gate to access Kestrel Estates subdivision, part of Canadian Lakeview Estates.

"Other owners in Canadian Lakeview Estates, together with their guests or authorized agents, do have possible alternative access gates which they can utilize for entry. This is not the case for the petitioner owners. There is no way to access their strata units without passing through the security gate," Hardwick states.

The judge notes that abuse of a common code to pass through the gate has been an ongoing issue dating back to 2009.

Because of this, the common code was removed permanently in 2021, prompting the court action.

Remotes were also issued to each owner along with the option of keypad intercom entry. Although the common code is gone, Hardwick says technology in recent years has superseded that with cellphone gate activation.

"Abuse of the common code has been an issue for a considerable period of time," says Hardwick.

She notes the easement "requires equal or equivalent unlocking privileges and access to all parties ... but there is a genuine distinction between access being inconvenient and access being obstructed."

Hardwick accepted that removal of the common access code is an inconvenience, foreseeing instances where access by service providers or contractors is required.

But, "if a strata owner is at home or simply in a position to answer their cellphone, the present protocol is entirely adequate. They receive a notification and thereafter authorize entry."

Relief sought by the petitioning strata was dismissed.

"The removal of the common access code is, I find, equally inconvenient to the respondent strata owners as it is to the petitioner strata owners. Were there some admissible evidence as to preferential access to the respondent strata owners, the analysis would be different."

However, the judge added it would be to the benefit of all parties "to craft a system wherein each strata unit had a specific access code.

"If each property had a specific access code that changed annually or even biannually, the ability to track unauthorized entry would be quite straightforward."