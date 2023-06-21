Miniature horse apparently scared to death by bear, says conservation service

Photo: The Canadian Press

A bear may have scared a miniature horse to death in rural Lumby.

Conservation officer Mike Richardson says COs were called to the scene on Mabel Lake Road this week, but there were no signs the bear had attacked the horse.

"It may have had a heart attack and was scared by the bear," says Richardson.

"I didn't kill or even touch the horse."

He says the bruin apparently tried to climb the fence on the horse's enclosure.

It may have been attracted by garbage on the property.