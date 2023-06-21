Fire doused in recycling compactor at Wholesale Club in Vernon

Photo: Tracey Prediger

UPDATE: 2:35 p.m.

Firefighters have successfully doused a fire in the recycling compactor at Wholesale Club in Vernon.

A smoky smell lingers in the area, and employees are awaiting the all-clear to return to work and allow customers back into the building.

There is no official word on the cause of the fire, but the area beside the store is frequented by the street entrenched, who can often be seen at the back of the parking lot, using drugs openly.

The area is a hub for the less fortunate with services from the Upper Room Mission directly across 34th Street.

ORIGINAL: 2:20 p.m.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire in the recycling compactor at Vernon's Wholesale Club grocery store.

Two fire trucks are on scene at the store, on the corner of 34th Street and 25th Avenue.

Firefighters have full breathing apparatus on and are using water and axes to douse the smouldering fire.

The store has been evacuated.

Staff and shoppers are waiting outside in the parking lot.