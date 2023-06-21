3 petitions against Splatsin chief dismissed, 4th remains

Photo: Splatsin

A third petition against Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas has been dismissed.

Two petitions brought in May against Thomas were previously dismissed, and a third launched June 6 was also thrown out on June 19.

The first hearing was brought against Thomas by band member Gloria Morgan and the second by River Cook Christian. The third challenge was led by by Splatsin council members Theresa William, Sabrina Vergata, and Leonard Edwards.

Thomas is suspended with pay as a fourth challenge remains outstanding and is scheduled to be heard in mid-July.

It was initiated by the same three council members.

Meanwhile, Thomas stands by his election promise to bring change to the community, stating: "The division in our community is likely exposing the fear to change."

Thomas says he wants to ensure transparency and revamp Splatsin's election code to ensure processes are handled in a fair, consistent, and cost-effective manner.

"There is an exorbitant cost with each petition that our community must pay," he said in a press release.

"There are issues that our community faces, and resolving these issues has come to a standstill during this time of petition process."

Thomas says community members are discussing a membership-funded community forum to seek answers and hold people accountable.

As of today, there has been no date set for this meeting.