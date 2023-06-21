Paddlers to traverse length of Kal Lake in charity 'Stand Up' event

Photo: NOYFSS

Paddleboarders will 'stand up' for charity July 8.

The fundraising paddle across Kalamalka Lake will see paddlers Stand Up for NOYFSS, the North Okanagan Youth & Family Services Society.

The 6th annual event has set a goal of $25,000, and you can donate here.

Past paddles have raised more than $130,000 for local causes.

The annual fundraising effort by friends Brittney Page and Kristin Postill will see them and others paddle the length of Kalamalka Lake and back (about 18 km) in support of NOYFSS.

The agency offers a range of social programs for families and children.

It serves more than 1,200 families annually.

Funds raised will provide free educational groups and counselling services for youth in high-risk situations, including those living on their own or facing homelessness giving them the best opportunity to succeed.

"They do so much in our community," says Page. "The work they are doing is not only incredibly important but also inspiring."

Past beneficiaries of the paddle event include the Okanagan Rail Trail, KidSport Okanagan, People Place, Archway Society, and Starfish Pack.

Both Postill and Page are former professional athletes and have been friends since elementary school. They say it's important to them to support the community that helped shape their youth.

"Having healthy relationships is not something that is just innate in us. It's a learned behavior and not all of us are fortunate to have grown up with strong role models that taught us the ropes," says Postill.

"The work that NOYFSS does is so important to the foundation of our community. NOYFSS is not only providing skill building tools to children, youth and families, but ultimately they are creating opportunities to build healthier communities as a whole."