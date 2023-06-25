Caravan Farm Theatre opens season with Every Brilliant Thing

Photo: Caravan Farm Theatre

The first lick of an ice cream cone, things with stripes, the smell of old books, the colour yellow – the world is full of brilliant things.

All we have to do is open our eyes, and our hearts, and let them into our lives, according to Caravan Farm Theatre's season opener Every Brilliant Thing.

Finding joy in the little things is the theme of the play, which follows a child who creates a list of things that make life worth living for their mother, who battles chronic depression.

The show opens caravan's season July 18 to Aug. 20, in Spallumcheen.

Through humour, playful interaction and masterful storytelling, the lone cast member – played by Sheldon Elter and Dawn Petten on alternating nights – hosts the audience through an invigorating social experience.

"Over the course of their lifetime, they discover the transformative nature of positive thinking, about personal responsibility and what you can and can’t control," says artistic director Estelle Shook.

"This show is a social experience. It feels like going to a well-hosted dinner," says Shook. "You're taken care of as the host connects you with other people. In our case, the host connects you to this story."

Audience members are given a numbered slip of paper with a word or phrase. As the character calls out the numbers, the audience reads out the 'brilliant thing' on their card.

"It's beautiful how the actor incorporates the audience... you feel involved."

The public is encouraged to arrive early to walk the gardens, and enjoy the fields and forests.

Tickets range from pay-what-you-can pricing to $35.