Vernon woman's new business recycles old crayons into novelty items

Photo: Lilani Nolan

Ever since she can remember, Lilani Nolan has never been able to find her name on any merchandise.

No personalized sign to hang outside her bedroom door, not even a key chain.

“I always would have to have things customized,” Nolan remembers.

That early introduction to customization coupled with becoming a new mom has allowed Nolan the free time to start her own business she calls Colourful Creations.

“I was just looking for something creative to keep my mind and hands busy while I’m on mat leave,” the Vernon mom says.

She makes custom molds from melted recycled crayons and with the end of the school year, she’s hoping to give people a place to get rid of their broken and unwanted crayons.

Nolan will be set up in the parking lot of the Performing Arts Centre accepting crayon donations between 10:30 and noon on Thursday.

She’ll take wax crayons in any shape, even if they are crushed or chewed – but she won’t be able to take pencil crayons or markers.

Her product’s first public exposure was at Creative Chaos, and the feedback was positive.

“People liked that the crayons were being recycled and being turned into something useable again,” she says.

Colourful Creations can also be found on Instagram.