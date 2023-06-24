Abundance of volunteer opportunities prompts NexusBC call out

Photo: NexusBC

Vernon's NexusBC Community Resource Centre reports a recent increase in volunteer opportunities.

The agency encourages anyone with a little extra time to come forward.

Nexus says it has seen 24 new opportunities posted this spring.

Archway Society for Domestic Peace is looking for a lawn mower.

"We are looking for help with one small lawn area that needs to be mowed weekly; it would take approximately 10 minutes. Mower provided on site," Archway says.

Meanwhile, the Okanagan Quality Life Society needs pontoon boat captains.

"Looking for volunteers to help us pilot a pontoon boat a couple hours a week during the summer on Okanagan Lake," the society says.

The Canadian Red Cross is also looking for volunteers to join its Safety and Wellbeing Team to help during disasters. Training is provided.

The Halina Centre needs cafe cashiers, kitchen assistants and more.

And, O’Keefe Historic Ranch needs volunteers to dress up in period costume circa 1890-1910 during the summer visitor season.

NexusBC manages volunteer opportunities at www.volunteervernon.ca, and applying is simple.

Just register as a volunteer and apply for the positions you’re interested in.