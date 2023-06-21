Request for proposals issued for trades on Vernon's new Active Living Centre

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon has put out a request for proposals for major trades on the Active Living Centre project.

The city is seeking interest from major trades contractors to join the project's integrated project delivery team.

The RFP seeks a civil contractor, mass timber installer, pool mechanical, electrical, mechanical, and structural steel contractors.

Teams "should have considerable experience with construction of facilities which are similar to the ALC requirements. Experience and familiarity with collaborative ideology, methodology and growth mindset are fundamental," the city says.

Onboarding of contractors would commence by the end of August, leading to a 'validation phase' scheduled to commence in September.

A virtual workshop will be held June 28, and the RFP closing date is July 18.

Earlier this month, the city chose Clark Builders of Edmonton as general contractor for the Active Living Centre.

Group2 Architects was previously chosen as architect.

Public engagement on the design phase of the project is expected to take place between June and December.