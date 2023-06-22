Vernon mother sounds alarm over racism at elementary school

Photo: Jon Manchester

The N-word being constantly used around a Vernon elementary school is prompting one mom to call for parents to talk about racism with their children.

Her daughter is bi-racial (half African American) and has been hearing the racial slur used at the school, which we won't name to avoid identifying the child.

She says it all started when a classmate asked her over Snapchat: “Are you watching Black Panther? You N-word,” using the full word.

The mother went to the school with the matter.

“They were very good about handling it, and it was during anti-bullying week. So it was a good opportunity not just to point out the one incident, but to bring it up with everybody in class.”

But the mother and daughter say the issue continues.

When asked when she’d last heard someone use the N-word, the daughter said Monday of this week.

Even when she doesn’t hear it herself, friends feel the need to report to her when a classmate uses it.

“Everybody comes to me, and they're always telling me. I don't know what everybody wants me to do with that information.”

One instance made her very upset, and she didn’t know what to do. She went into the bathroom to cry, and “I don't know, I just took a break.”

A teacher found her and asked what was wrong, and the girl says the teacher said she’d speak to the class about it, but it was never brought up.

Her classmates should know what to do, she says. Tell the teacher if they hear derogatory language rather than report it to her, forcing her to deal with it.

School District 22 Supt. Christine Perkins urges the family to reach out to the principal of their school.

“We really do not want this to be the experience of our students. I am so sorry this is happening to this child and this family. It is not acceptable,” Perkins said.

In the fall, the district will be fully implementing the province’s new K-12 anti-racism strategy and will be working with a team to work towards a “more accepting community,” she says.

The daughter says she can’t figure out if people are joking or not.

The same boy who originally used the word will call her over to show her “videos about black people (and) … it’ll be super racist.”

She says he’ll say: “I’m going to show you something, but don’t be offended.”

“School isn't meant to teach everything. Yes, we can touch on it there, but a lot of these conversations have to happen at home?” says her mother.

She wants people to understand the history of the word and the suffering Black people endured during the slavery era. She says maybe then people will rethink using it.