Man accused of pointing laser at WestJet flight over Vernon expected to enter guilty plea

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Blake Everett Dergez is expected to enter a guilty plea next week on charges stemming from a laser being pointed at a WestJet aircraft flying over Vernon, en route to Kelowna.

Dergez was charged in September 2021 after being arrested in Vernon's Becker Park.

Nav Canada had contacted police and informed them someone was pointing a green laser at passing planes.

Dergez is charged under the Aeronautics Act with engaging in behaviour that endangers the safety or security of an aircraft in flight.

A conviction can result in a maximum fine of $100,000 or five years imprisonment.

Dergez was charged with several other offences following the incident, including five counts of assault with a weapon, assaulting an officer, uttering threats, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is expected to plead guilty to all charges June 26, via video.

Dergez has a criminal record dating back to 2003 in Vernon, Penticton, Kelowna, Abbotsford, and Fort St. John.

At the time of his arrest, Dergez was at large on a release order from another charge.

A prior indictment from 2019 in Vernon includes possession of controlled substances including fentanyl, diacetylmorphine (heroin), and methamphetamines.

At the time of the laser incident, Kelowna airport director Sam Samaddar said it was the third such incident in less than a month.