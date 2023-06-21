North Okanagan family who lost their home to fire 'humbled' by community support

Community is rallying around a North Okanagan family who lost their home in a fire earlier this month.

Joel Maddigan was woken up by heat and smoke about 5 a.m. on June 9. The home was destroyed in the blaze.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created by Maddigan’s aunt, who says the fire ignited on the side of the home opposite to the master bedroom.

“Their two little girls shared a bedroom that was between the parents' bedroom and the fire,” the fundraiser page states.

“While all possessions were lost, our entire family is beyond words grateful that Joel and Erin were able to mobilize and save their loved ones from smoke asphyxiation or harm.”

Nearly $17,000 has been raised for the family, and the community continues to rally around them.

After the fire, Joel, his partner Erin Fowlie, and their three children were given three nights free stay at the Vernon Quality Inn through a community support program.

The family has been “blessed” with a fully furnished house in Armstrong to stay in for two months while they search for permanent accommodation.

Erin says her capacity to serve has “grown tenfold,” and she looks forward to when she’ll be able to give back.

“Waking up to a house fire was the most terrifying thing I have ever experienced. Getting everyone out safely was the only thing that mattered,” she explained.

“There will be lasting trauma for all of us, but it will soften over time. What will stay with me forever is the compassion and generosity shown to our family by the wonderful community of Armstrong, our extended family, friends, co-workers and complete strangers.”

After losing all of their possessions to the fire, the family originally struggled to add their banking information to receive the funds from the campaign. They needed to work with their bank to successfully gain access.

The family says they’re grateful for the local community and “extremely humbled” by the outpouring of support.