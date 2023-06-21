Murder victim's sibling believes 'unfit' finding leads to longer incarceration

Photo: Teresa Bartz Willie Bartz

Teresa Bartz was the only member of the public in Vernon’s Supreme Court Tuesday morning to hear the judge’s ruling that Richard Fairgrieve is unfit to stand trial.

For Bartz, the decision is personal and the one she was hoping for.

Fairgrieve is charged with second degree murder in the death of Willy Bartz, Teresa’s younger brother.

“He’ll spend more time [incarcerated] being found unfit, than if he was found guilty,” says Bartz, who believes a trial would have led to an earlier release for Fairgrieve based on time already served, not his guilt or innocence.

“Even if he was found guilty of second degree murder, he’s only going to serve one third,” she says.

Willy was brutally murdered in his Sunset Suite apartment in the summer of 2017. Fairgrieve was arrested and charged, but suffered strokes while in prison and has yet to enter a plea.

Earlier this month the court heard testimony from Fairgrieve’s doctor, lawyer, and occupational therapist on his physical and mental capacity to stand trial.

The strokes have left Fairgrieve with aphasia or a brain injury affecting language and cognitive abilities. During the proceedings, his testimony was filled with one word answers which sometimes took upwards of four minutes to articulate.

In her decision, Justice Alison Beames found Fairgrieve to be childlike.

"In the context of a full trial, it is difficult to imagine how his deficits could be accommodated," Beames said.

"A courtroom jury trial is not a serene place devoid of distractions. Counsel and witnesses cannot be expected to speak extraordinarily slowly, using only simple words, and without reference to complex, novel or abstract concepts."

Fairgrieve will be returned to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Port Coquitlam, where he cleans tables and waters plants while receiving speech and physiotherapy.

"The accused will remain in ward's jurisdiction until he is either found fit to stand trial or the court grants a stay based on the finding of permanent unfitness."

For Teresa Bartz, the longer the legal process, the better. She misses her brother everyday and believes the man responsible for his death doesn't deserve to be set free.