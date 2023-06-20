Grief expert to share her story in Vernon presentation - it's not something to be cured

Photo: Contributed

Navigating the path of grief will be the subject of a live streamed presentation Thursday evening at Vernon's Towne Theatre.

Joanne Cacciatore will speak virtually from the United States on her own journey with loss.

Cacciatore, a bereaved mother, is founder and chair of the MISS Foundation, which serves families whose children have died, and the Selah Carefarm, a sustainable restorative community that provides aid to anyone suffering traumatic grief.

She is also a professor and senior scholar at the Wrigley Institute of Sustainability at Arizona State University, spearheading its graduate certificate in trauma and bereavement.

Her book, Bearing the Unbearable: Love, Loss, and the Heartbreaking Path of Grief, is an award-winning bestseller that has helped change the way society thinks and feels about grief.

She served on Oprah and Prince Harry's mental health advisory board for several years and was featured in their docuseries The Me You Can’t See.

There will be a wine and cheese reception along with a fundraising auction at the Vernon event. Tickets are $25 and are available online.

All proceeds will go to the Vernon chapter of Compassionate Friends.

The evening is presented by Vernon's Emily Dahl Foundation.

"Over the last couple of decades, there has been a lot of research to show that meditation and mindfulness are effective in treating depression, PTSD, chronic pain and many other conditions," says Emily's father, Sherman Dahl.

"Until recently however, no research had been undertaken into how this beautiful, ancient wisdom can benefit those who are struggling with grief."

Cacciatore, he says, is leading the charge to prove how mindfulness practices in therapy can help those who are coping with traumatic or complicated grief.

Cacciatore had her own tragic experience with grief when she lost a child soon after birth.

"She realized pretty quickly that the culture in which we live is steeped in grief avoidance so that we are all expected to just 'get over' our grief within a fairly short period of time.

"The thing about grief which Joanne makes clear ... is that it is not a disease to be cured or made better. It's not a case of 'getting better' or 'getting over it' but of finding ways to live, ways to cope and eventually ways to find joy in life again."