'Caetani Splash' celebrates era of former owners with this year's fundraiser

Tracey Prediger

Volunteers are busy beautifying the estate gardens at the Caetani House in preparation for Saturday’s annual fundraiser. Arts supporters may remember the event as a ‘Splash of Red.’

“Now we’re calling it ‘Caetani Splash’ and this year’s theme is Great Gatsby and the Roarin’ Twenties,” says executive director Laisha Rosnau, “That’s when the Caetani family arrived in Vernon in 1921.”

Caetani House now operates as a museum that shares the family’s rich and twisted history and remains dedicated to supporting artistic pursuits.

Saturday night’s festivities will include a three course dinner with wine, signature cocktails crafted with Okanagan Spirits, and both a silent and live auction.

“There will be works from some of the North Okanagan’s most renowned artist, A.J. Jager, Michelle Lowry, Julie Oaks, and Neil Erikson,” says Rosnau.

All money raised is with used to maintain the Pleasant Valley road property which is over 130 years old or support its programming.

Tickets for the June 24th evening are available on-line through TicketSeller and Rosnau says don’t worry about rushing to grab a costume. She says you can always dress in the night’s theme colours which are black and gold. “For men it could be as easy as getting a black bow tie and for women if you have a little black dress, that will do.”

The evening will also include live entertainment with the band Voix du Coeur.