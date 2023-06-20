Anti-gang unit conducting search warrants in Falkland: CFSEU-BC

Photo: CFSEU-BC

B.C.'s anti-gang law enforcement agency is working on an unfolding case in the Falkland area.

Spokesperson RCMP Sgt. Brenda Winpenny confirms "the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. is currently in the Falkland area conducting search warrants in relation to an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional investigation."

Due to the nature of the investigation, Winpenny said she could release more information.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not in a position to be able to discuss it as we wouldn't want to jeopardize the judicial process," she said in an email.

"However, we will release more information when we are able to."

CFSEU-BC is B.C.'s integrated anti-gang police agency and the largest integrated police program in Canada.

It is made up of members from every police department in B.C., with over 400 officers.

Headquartered in Metro Vancouver, it has branch offices in Prince George, Kelowna and Victoria.