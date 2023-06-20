Vernon dog owners call foul ball over baseball diamonds decision

Photo: Unsplash/Mathew Smith

Dog owners are calling foul on a Vernon council decision over fencing at the Marshall Fields ball diamonds.

At its June 12 meeting, council voted to extend fencing between the diamonds and off-leash dog park after complaints of animals disrupting games and peeing on equipment.

Dog owners organized a rally outside City Hall Monday afternoon, calling for the fence line to not cut so far into the dog park.

In a letter to council, Susan Brandoli said: "No consultation was conducted with dog owners who use the park on a daily basis, instead you are pandering to a small but highly organized and vocal group. Dog owners are taxpayers also – why were we not consulted?"

Brandoli said the council decision to locate the fence further back from the diamonds is "overkill."

She and others in the Vernon Dogs Facebook group said the planned location moves "a significant portion of the dog park into an unsafe – and basically unusable – area that is on a steep incline with uneven ground and filled with gopher holes..."

"This dog park is used daily and all year round, mostly by responsible dog owners who do pick up after their dogs. The ball area is used maybe four months of the year ... and even then only for a few hours, a few times a week."

The Vernon Baseball Association has agreed to contribute $10,000 towards the $45,000 fence.

But Brandoli claims spectators at the games also bring their own dogs, "and I've witnessed them not picking up or scooping their own dog poop after themselves, and their own dogs running free without any supervision whatsoever."

Several members of the group called for temporary, removable fencing.

"If people are going to complain about this decision by council, will they also acknowledge that enough dog owners have been irresponsible up to this point requiring a fence in the first place?" asked Walter Schwabe.

"It's too bad the very low percentage of people who don't pick up after or don't keep track of where their dog is, give the rest of us a bad reputation," said Christine Castrucow.

At council's last meeting, Coun. Kari Gares said: "The bottom line is one bad interaction is a liability on the City of Vernon."

"Somebody is going to get hurt if we don't do this," said Coun. Teresa Durning.