Richard Fairgrieve to remain in psychiatric care, unfit for trial in Vernon murder

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Richard Fairgrieve has been found unfit to stand trial – again.

Justice Alison Beames gave her judgment Tuesday via closed circuit TV in BC Supreme Court in Vernon.

Fairgrieve is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Willie Bartz in Vernon.

Bartz was found brutally murdered in his Sunset Suites apartment in June of 2017.

The decision follows three days of testimony earlier this month in which Beames heard from Fairgrieve’s doctor, occupational therapist, and lawyer.

While in custody awaiting trial, Fairgrieve suffered a number of strokes and was found unfit to stand trial and answer to the murder charge against him due to the effect of the strokes on his ability to understand the court process.

In November of last year, the review board reversed its early decision and suggested he may indeed be well enough to stand trial.

All parties appeared via video conference, in which Fairgrieve remained standing for the entire 40-minute decision.

Fairgrieve will remain in psychiatric care.

In August 2020, Jacqueline Nicole Leavins pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Bartz.

Leavins was originally charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge, and was sentenced to 10 years in jail.