Vernon man killed in Highway 97 crash at Monte Lake

Photo: Jon Manchester

Police confirm a crash that closed Highway 97 Monday near Monte Lake was a fatality.

The head-on collision claimed the life of one person.

"The investigation has determined a small Hyundai passenger vehicle travelling west on Highway 97 crossed the centre line of the road and into the oncoming lane, colliding head-on with a pickup truck towing a travel trailer," says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"Sadly, the driver and lone occupant of the Hyundai, a 33-year old Vernon man, was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The occupants of the pickup were taken by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours following the 10 a.m. crash as police conducted their investigation.