Vernon's Becker Bike Park to get $500,000 upgrade

Photo: City of Vernon

Good news for trail riders in Vernon – Becker Bike Park will receive a $500,000 revitalization.

The City of Vernon says the funds will come from the Ministry of Tourism’s Destination Development Fund.

“The revitalization of Becker Bike Park will help create a modern mountain bike skills park in the heart of our city; providing a safe, fun, and progressive environment for riders of all abilities,” says Mayor Victor Cumming.

The project is in the design phase, but early plans are underway. It includes improvements to the trail network, a paved pump track, bike skills area, dirt jumps, new signage and a parking lot renewal.

Construction is expected to begin next spring 2024, with the design phase continuing this summer and fall.

“We're excited to see this funding come in and boost the successes of Becker Park to the next level,” says Jason Martin, trails director with North Okanagan Cycling Society.

“We've been working for a long time to find a suitable venue for a paved pump track and dirt jumps, and now it's good to see it happening. This project will also bring improvements and expansion to the existing trail system and will provide a fun, playful, progressive playground for all ages and abilities.”

Vernon’s mountain bike trail network includes Becker Bike Park and the Predator Ridge trails.

Both are part of a larger network of trails throughout the Greater Vernon area, including Ellison, Silver Star and Kalamalka Lake Provincial Parks, and the SilverStar Mountain Resort trail network.