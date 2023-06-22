Group that helps Vernon needy says donations down as demand grows

Photo: Packman Open's Hearts

Donations are “really, really down” – but the number of those in need has doubled, says a Vernon group that helps the poor.

Packman Open’s Hearts says it’s in desperate need of help to continue feeding the hungry.

“Everything's so expensive, I totally understand, but if we don’t get some help, we're gonna have to shut it down and call it quits – and I really don’t want to do that,” says Tracey Griffin.

The group provides food and clothes to the homeless, low-income families, and seniors – anyone down on their luck – and relies entirely on community donations.

It has started a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of receiving more donations from the public.

But Griffin says more than just money is needed.

She's looking for food items like snacks, eggs, lunch meats, etc. Anything that can be used to make meals for the hungry.

Each Monday, she hands out donations from the back of a truck. Thursday handouts were cut back due to low donations.

Griffin says she goes out as much as she can when the weather is hot, to give cold water to anyone who might need some.

She and her husband used to have “a back-up” from the moving company they own and operate. But the company isn’t seeing business pick up like it normally does in the summer.

Griffin says they’ve used up their savings helping others.

“The day we started doing that, my husband and I kind of felt as long as we're breathing, we're going out there, no matter what,” says Griffin.

“The last thing we want to do is shut it down … which won't be too far. I mean, it could be anyone out there on the street one of these days, right?”