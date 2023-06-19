Fundraising drive continues for motorcyclist struck on Mother's Day

Photo: Gen Acton

The mother of a young man seriously injured in a Mother's Day motorcycle accident says ICBC's switch to no-fault insurance means additional cost in Jake Suttling's road to recovery.

Suttling was critically injured after being struck by a pickup on Highway 6 in Lavington while on his way to visit his mom in Lumby for Mother's Day.

Since ICBC changed its rules two years ago, victims of motor vehicle accidents are no longer able to claim for pain and suffering, says his mother, Gen Acton.

"I can understand the changes needed for the $20,000 fender bender claims that were driving up ICBC premiums, but under this new system, there is no difference between any injury, whether it's minor or life threatening or life altering," says Acton.

"At this point, we don’t know how much care Jake will need when he comes home. What we do know is that ICBC, by their own definition, are last to pay after we have exhausted all other means."

Meanwhile, Suttling remains in care at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, having sustained critical injuries to both legs, pelvis, internal organs and wrists and requires reconstructive dental work.

"Jake is basically broken from the waist down," says Acton.

"It’s a pure miracle that he survived this accident."

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help Suttling has far brought in more than $13,000.

Cans and bottles can also be donated under Jake's name at the Lumby Bottle Depot, Chasers Bottle Depot and Interior Bottle Depot in Vernon.

A motorcycle awareness rally, barbecue, and silent auction will be held Sept. 30 at Camo Country Weddings in Lumby.