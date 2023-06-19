Highway 97A north of Enderby reopens in wake of police incident

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.

DriveBC Reports the police scene on Highway 97A was cleared as of 3 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 2 p.m.

An unfolding police incident has closed Highway 97A north of Enderby.

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says the highway is closed between the interchange of Hwy 97A / 97B and Sicamous.

"Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Highway 97B toward Salmon Arm at this time and updates will be provided when available," says Terleski.

Castanet has received several tips regarding police action in the area from Mara to Enderby, including that officers have a spike belt deployed near Grindrod.

RCMP E Division spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kris Clark the police action is regarding a Kelowna file and is "in response to a woman who has expressed suicidal ideations.

"Efforts are underway to safely apprehend the woman and get her to the care she needs before she can harm herself," says Clark.

"Due to the nature of the call, and the possible presence of a firearm, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team has been engaged to assist in the apprehension."