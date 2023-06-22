Call for Vernon artists to develop workshops on theme of oppression

Photo: Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society

Artists can receive up to $1,500 to help bring light to oppression.

The Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society is looking to address discrimination through art.

Local artists can submit proposals to develop and facilitate one or a series of workshops that will centre around the experiences of “equity deserving groups.” Proposals are due by July 20 and can be submitted here.

The society says workshops should support participants to tell their stories through creative expression and that all mediums are welcome.

“We want to bring awareness to the fact that the people in our community are not just statistics, they are real people with real experiences of discrimination,” says Amelia Siriani, the society's executive director.

“I believe that when we connect these experiences to the people around us, the less we are able to disregard their humanity.”

The project is receiving support from the federal Canadian Heritage anti-racism initiative.

The workshops will support participants in bringing their own experiences of oppression forward.

The society says artists wanting to submit workshop proposals will need to include a detailed description of their timeline and budget, and identify materials required for the project.

Submissions will be judged by local panel in late August. Successful candidates will be notified in September.

“Art has this innate ability to help us transcend some the most difficult aspects of our lives,” says Siriani.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to have conversations about societal injustices in a different way, while also building the capacity to create understanding across differences.”