Charity golf tourney bring in more than $6,000 for youth sport program

Photo: Contributed

A charity golf tournament over the weekend celebrated the lives of two squash players and raised more than $6,000 for a youth squash program in their memory.

The Rob LeNoury and Dave Hentschel Golf Fundraiser saw 60 competitors bring in $6,251 to support the youth sport initiative, administered through North Okanagan Youth & Family Service Society and The Roster Sports Club.

Golfers played 18 holes at Spallumcheen Golf & Country Club on Saturday, followed by a barbecue and silent auction.

"The loss of both Dave and Rob has deeply shaken our community, but we know that both of them would want us to continue their legacy of supporting youth," says organizer Mike Collins.

Before his passing earlier this year, Hentschel played a key role in establishing the Rob LeNoury Memorial Squash Program after LeNoury's sudden passing in 2020.

Now in its third year, the program has been renamed to honour both men.

Both men were volunteer firefighters and advocates for youth.

"Both Rob and Dave were exceptional individuals, good friends, and community advocates. I believe in the power of sport in fostering the healthy development of our youth. This youth squash program not only promotes physical health and exercise but also instills valuable life skills, such as teamwork, self-confidence, and social engagement," says Dean Francks, executive director of NOYFSS.