Vacancy rate stubbornly steady in Vernon despite city's action plan on housing

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon’s vision for increasing the local vacant rate is slow to materialize – at least according to the city's most up to date data.

Despite setting a goal to increase the Vernon's rental vacancy rate, recent data puts it at 0.9 per cent in 2022, meaning the vacancy rate held steady from 2021, and decreased from years prior.

But, the numbers might not show the full picture.

Council endorsed a Housing Action Plan in September 2022, outlining a "severe lack of housing across the province."

"Vernon is feeling the impact across many income levels and demographics," the city said at the time.

The 2020 North Okanagan Regional Housing Needs Assessment identified housing as the most significant challenge. Vernon’s housing plan says the need has only increased since then.

It says there is an increasing gap between household incomes and the cost of living.

“Despite the number of units approved each year (which meet or beat what is identified in the Regional Housing Needs Assessment), the vacancy rate continues to drop,” states the action plan.

“This has led to observations that there is a “missing middle” in housing; namely, smaller single-family and medium-density units that are designed for the needs and budgets of average income households.”

The action plan says only 12 per cent of Vernon’s existing rental units are affordable. This affordability is assessed at being less than 30% of median renter income which the plan puts at $33,000.

Vernon’s action plan lays out five strategic directions:

Increase the supply of rental housing Increase diversity and affordability of market housing Acquire land for affordable and attainable housing Partner in the delivery of affordable and attainable housing Educate, communicate and strengthen relationships

While not named in the first round of the BC Homes for People Action Plan, council agreed to send a letter to the province, to ensure Vernon’s voice is heard.

It’s also hoping the BC government will work with local municipalities rather than implementing sweeping changes that would impact residents.