Armstrong road safety study recommends lowering speed limit to 40 km/h in city

Photo: City of Armstrong

A road safety study in Armstrong is recommending speed limits on city streets be lowered to 40 km/h.

The study conducted by Watt Consulting Group and City of Armstrong staff also recommends traffic calming treatments in school zones and collector streets, and identifies the community's most crash-prone intersections.

Those are:

Rosedale Avenue / Okanagan Street

Wood Avenue / Okanagan Street

Wood Avenue / Fraser Road

Pleasant Valley Road / Pleasant Valley Boulevard / Mill Street

Pleasant Valley Road / Rosedale Avenue

The road safety review was conducted as the city has updated its active transportation pPlan to promote use of sustainable transportation modes and reduce dependence on automobiles.

The review did not include intersections with Highway 97A, which fall under provincial Ministry of Transportation responsibility.

Using five-year collision data from ICBC, the study found that for every 1,000 people in Armstrong, 10 have been involved in injury collisions.

However, Armstrong's road safety record is better than that of Vernon and Enderby – but not Spallumcheen.

Between 2016 and 2020, a total of 219 collisions took place in Armstrong.

Of those, 59 were injury incidents, and 160 collisions were property damage incidents. No fatal crashes were reported over the past five years.

Smith Drive, Rosedale Avenue, Wood Avenue, Pleasant Valley Road, and Okanagan Street saw the highest frequency of collisions.

How 'collision-prone' an intersection is was determined by averaging rankings for collision frequency, traffic volumes, injury severity, involvement of pedestrians and cyclists, operating speeds, and public complaints.

The data showed 12% of all collisions involved a pedestrian, and 67% of those at marked crosswalks.

The report recommends a number of measures to make Armstrong streets safer.

Tops among them is the lower speed limit to 40 km/h, and extending 30 km/h school zone limits to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Traffic calming measures could also include 'speed cushions', curb extensions, and raised crosswalks.

Council is expected to discuss the report at its meeting this evening.