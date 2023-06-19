Vernon's Stussi Sport moving across the street to Silver Star Gateway

Photo: Google Street View

A longtime Vernon winter sport business is on the move.

Stussi Sport, long considered the experts on everything cross-country skiing, has announced a move to a new location after more than a quarter century in its Alpine lodge-themed Silver Star Road building.

But, they're not going far.

"We are so excited to announce some big changes here for us," Stussi says on its Facebook page.

"After over 25 years in the same location, we are moving to a new location.

"Don’t worry – you’ll still be able to find us on the way to the mountain as we are relocating across the street in the new Silver Star Business Gateway."

Management say they're all packed up and ready to move over the summer and will be open for the winter season in September.

Meanwhile, veterinary clinic Silver Star Animal Care will move into the old Stussi building.