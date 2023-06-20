Canoe Beach debris soon to be cleaned up, says RDNO

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Canoe Beach.

Debris on Vernon's Canoe Beach has been piling up, but beach-goers can expect it to be cleaned up before the weekend.

The Regional District of North Okanagan maintains the area on behalf of the Okanagan Indian Band as the stretch of waterfront is on band land.

"We have a crew scheduled to conduct a cleanup of the wood debris along the foreshore this week," an RDNO spokesperson told Castanet, following social media complaints from beach-goers.

The beach has accumulated woody debris, as it does every spring.

Debris builds up on beaches during freshet, when lake levels rise from spring runoff and then begin to recede, the RDNO explained.

Right next door, the City of Vernon owned Kin Beach has already been cleaned and raked.