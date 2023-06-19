North Okanagan athletes of the year to be awarded Thursday in Vernon

Photo: Darren Handschuh Curtis Lazar, past winner of North Okanagan Athlete of the Year

The North Okanagan's athletes of the year will be revealed this week.

The 30th annual Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete, Team and Leadership in Sports awards will be handed out Thursday evening at Vernon City Hall.

The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m., with the public invited to attend.

A panel of media and sports community representatives selected the winners from a wide range of nominations in sport, from hockey to para swimming.

The 10 athletes nominated for the athlete of the year are: Aimee Skinner, Eliana Stein, Landon Currie, Colten Colmorgen, Jacob Brayshaw, Brea Duncan, Senna Entner, Makenna Jackson, Leah Goldstein, Sierra Munroe.

Nominees for the team of the year are: U19 Zone 5 Venom ringette, Kalamalka senior girls volleyball, Okanagan para swim group, VSS junior varsity football, VSS grade 8 basketball, VSS grade 8 4x100 relay track team.

Organizers say people working “behind the bench or behind the scenes for the betterment of a sport” are being honoured as well.

Nominated for leadership in sports were "strong sports stalwarts": Stacy Roest, Cindy Masters, Rory Taber, Dave Merklinger.

The first-ever North Okanagan Athlete of the Year was hockey’s Brent Gilchrist, who went on to spend 15 years in the NHL.