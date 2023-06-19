Father's Day car show draws big crowds to Vernon's Village Green Shopping Centre

Crowds packed the parking lot at Vernon's Village Green Shopping Centre on Sunday for the Father's Day car show.

Put on by the Vintage Car Club of Canada, the show drew about 100 vehicles of all kinds – from vintage restorations, to sixties muscle cars, European novelties, hotrod customs, 4x4s, and Japanese tuners.

A festival atmosphere was in the air as rock n' roll of the American Graffiti era played over the PA and volunteers cooked up burgers and hotdogs.

Donations at the gate help fund the purchase of tools for high school shop classes.

The show was one of the best attended in recent years, with parking at a premium, and many show-worthy cars hidden amongst the mall lot traffic.