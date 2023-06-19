June snow at Silver Star as bike park set to open this weekend

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Skiers will still have to wait a few months before bringing out their gear, however, a fresh dusting of snow is visible on webcams at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The snow comes as weekend snow fell on mountain highways in the Southern Interior.

Doug Chimuk, marketing manager for Silver Star, says snow this time of year isn’t that unusual.

The resort has had snow on opening day of mountain bike season before. It opens this year on Friday.

“It won't affect us at all. We're still prepped and ready for opening. This is just a light dusting, and most of it’s melting as soon as it touches the ground,” says Chimuk.

I think with the temperatures warming up to the end of the week, we should be good.”

He says the park has very little snow left in the trees, and crews are working to have about 95 per cent of the snow cleared.

Meanwhile, down in the valley, Vernon is seeing some cool June weather.

A few showers are expected this afternoon with a high of 14 C.

The snow level is expected to fall to 1,600 metres by midnight.