Sunshine Festival returns to downtown Vernon today

The sun was shining bright for the return of the Sunshine Festival.

Several blocks of 30th Avenue in Vernon's downtown core were turned into a pedestrian mall for the 29th annual event.

“We've got all kinds of things for you to come down and enjoy,” said Keelan Murtagh Downtown Vernon Association executive director.

“We've got face painting, we've got balloon animals, we have a kid's stage with kid's entertainment, we've got the Vantage One main stage where we have live bands all day.”

Murtagh said there are more than 120 vendors set up with everything from clothings to tasty treats and everything in between.

The Sunshine Festival is free to attend and carries on until 5 p.m. this afternoon.