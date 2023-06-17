Vernon's Sun Valley Cruise-In will bring hundreds of hotrods to the North Okanagan

Photo: Jon Manchester

Some of the hottest cars and trucks in the region will be on display at the Sun Valley Cruise In.

Hundreds of vehicles are expected at the event that takes place in Vernon July 7 to 9.

Stephanie Everitt said said 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of the popular car show.

The cruise in opens with a special event for participants on July 7 followed by two days shows where the public can get up close to the hopped up machines.

“We've got a lot of people coming from out of town as far as Alberta and America,” Everitt said.

On July 8, the day starts with a pancake breakfast at Watkin Motors, the event title sponsor, before the participants embark on a back country cruise, leaving at 11 a.m.

“Then we will be coming in to downtown for the car show,” said Everitt.

Several blocks of 30th Avenue will be closed and hundreds of cars line the street. People are invited to head downtown and check out the 250 or so hotrods starting at 4 p.m.

Everitt said the “grand finale” takes place July 9 in Polson Park.

“We will have food vendors, exhibitors, and a lot of cars. Last year we had 350 in the park,” said Everitt.

For more information, visit the Sun Valley Cruise-In website.