Greyhound buses were a popular way to get around the Okanagan and beyond

Photo: Vernon Museum One of the first Greyhound buses in the Okanagan, photographed in 1930.

For Vernonites accustomed to traveling across BC, whether for work or for leisure, the Greyhound is likely a fond memory.

The cross-province bus line was a long-standing staple for local residents, and its impact is not surprising.

Greyhound arrived amid the early stages of road construction and consistently stressed comfort, convenience and cost-efficiency as the pillars of modern transportation.

Greyhound Lines (BC) Limited announced its debut in the Okanagan in July 1930. It offered two round trips a day, connecting Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton, Oroville and many points in between.

From its first newspaper ads, the Greyhound boasted modernity. Indeed, it arrived on a half-paved scene (literally) that contrasted the enormity of such a far-reaching bus line. For context, Westside Road was still being widened the year the Greyhound was established, the highway to Kamloops would not be constructed for another two decades and the first car to reach the Silver Star summit would not do so until nine years later.

The first round trip ran from Kamloops to Kelowna. It was a momentous day – the bus collected representatives from Vernon and surrounding areas, offered them luxurious, deep-cushioned wicker seats, and treated them to the most scenic route in the Okanagan.

This early form of the Greyhound bus consisted of two stages and room for 20 occupants. Claims about modernity and comfort were seemingly fulfilled, as one newspaper reported a pleasantly cool ride “despite the fact that the thermometer was flirting with the hundred mark.”

The local representatives arrived together at a banquet at the Royal Anne Hotel where they congratulated the Greyhound on its forward-thinking initiative.

More than 80 years later, in October 2018, the last BC Greyhound bus ran its course. The announcement three months prior detailing the termination of the route upset Vernon residents and officials alike.

Much compensation was needed to provide alternative transportation for those reliant on the bus line, and fast: the decision by Greyhound was apparently unpleasantly abrupt and one-sided, according to the BC Minister of Transportation.

Some chalked the sudden move to the fact Greyhound was, after all, an American line (the route between Vancouver and Seattle remained in operation past 2018). Greyhound representatives cited a drop in ridership since 2010 and “unsustainable routes” as the reasons behind the termination.

Despite the rather stiff conclusion to the Greyhound’s time in BC, its impact and significant beginnings cement it as an invaluable piece of Vernon history.

The bus line welded together Okanagan cities that were, in the 1930s, considered quite distant. There is no doubt that the Greyhound has been responsible for countless personal and professional connections that have since flourished across the province.

Rebeka Beganova is the collections assistant with the Vernon Museum and Archives.