Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival holding free downtown concert

Photo: Roots and Blues

The Salmon Arm Roots and Blues festival is taking the party downtown once again this year.

On Aug. 17 there will be a free kick-off concert featuring performances by DJ Shub and Moontricks.

The concert will be a precursor to the sounds of funk and folk, rock and reggae, salsa and saxophone from more than 30 international musicians at the Aug. 17 to 20 event in the Shuswap city.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to set the stage for Roots and Blues than with an intimate performance featuring these two incredible Canadian musicians,” says Kevin Tobin, artistic director, Salmon Arm Folk Music Society. “Live music fills people with such positive energy, and we wanted to share that experience with everyone in our community.”

DJ Shub and Moontrick’s performance follows a week of live music at Ross St. Plaza that act as the unofficial start of the 31st annual Roots and Blues.

The Oral Fuentes Reggae Band kicks off the free music series at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 14. Concerts run daily until Melón Jiménez & Lara Wong’s Flamenco Project closes down the series at the Farmers’ Market on Aug. 19.

“We have such a variety of world-class musicians confirmed for August. There really is something for everyone at this year’s festival,” says Tobin. “We can’t wait for another great summer of music in Salmon Arm. Of course, there’s more to Roots and Blues than just what happens on stage. We have exciting plans for this year’s workshops, Plulk’w Place and family zone activities that we will announce in the coming weeks.”

More than 30,000 people attended last year's event.

For a full list of performers, times and tickets, click here.