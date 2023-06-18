Vernon's Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place July 29 and 30

Photo: Darren Handschuh/File photo

The Okanagan Military Tattoo is just over a month away, and this year's annual event will pay tribute to the RCMP.

The national police force is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

The Tattoo will be held July 29 and 30 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

The RCMP E Division Pipe Band will perform alongside the Queen's Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada, OMT Dancers, Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band and more.

The Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy will also perform as will Vernon's City Dance Studio.



“We invite you to see the pipe and drum bands such as the Band of the 15th Field Regiment, the Canadian Scottish Regiment Pipes and Drums, the Kamloops Pipe Band, the Kelowna Pipe Band, the City of New Westminster Pipe Band and the Shuswap Pipes and Drums,” organizers say.

“This event is for everyone who loves big band music and dance delivered in the grand style of a Military Tattoo. We want to welcome you to our world, where moving stories of our shared history come alive through the powerful sounds of marching bands and the expressive movements of dancers.”

Special ticket pricing is available for current and former members of the military, RCMP, first responders, healthcare workers and seniors.

Second World War and Korean War veterans together with a companion or care giver are invited to attend the show free of charge. All seating is reserved.

To encourage youth to become better informed about Canada’s military heritage, one free youth ticket for those 18 and under will be provided free of charge with each adult, senior or veteran ticket purchased.

