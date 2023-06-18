Lumby tapped as one of BC's most charming small communities

Photo: Village of Lumby

Lumby has been selected as one of the most charming small towns in B.C.

World Atlas recently listed the North Okanagan village among its choices for charm, calling Lumby, once a logging and sawmill centre, an "undiscovered gem."

Situated at the edge of the Monashee Mountains, it is "the perfect charming escape for those seeking to experience the feel of real small-town vibes in a Canadian community," World Atlas says.

It touts activities including hiking, camping, parks and picnics – and makes note of the Lumby Lions campground, Arbor Park, and popular Salmon Trails.

"For those who haven’t yet experienced the magical sceneries of British Columbia, the province is best known for its mind-blowing natural attractions, primarily mountains and vast snow and greenery embellished lands," the website enthuses.

B.C.'s small towns "can be both a short escape and a permanent relocation that every family member will enjoy."

Other prime picks for charm were:

Kimberley

Harrison Hot Springs

Sandon

Silverton

Greenwood

Ladysmith

Nelson

Tofino

The Village of Lumby's website also promotes its "ideal geographic location" for hiking, fishing, camping, hunting, mountain biking, canoeing, kayaking, climbing, cross-country skiing, snow shoeing, swimming, boating and hang gliding.

The Salmon Trails follow Bessette and Duteau creeks, at the easternmost spawning grounds of Pacific coho and chinook salmon. The three trails are connected via downtown streets. Each has information, art, and activities.