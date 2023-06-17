43rd annual Okanagan 4H Beef Stock Show to be held in Armstrong next month

Photo: Facebook

Cows and steers will be front and centre at the the 43rd annual Okanagan 4H Beef Stock Show.

Held at the IPE grounds in Armstrong July 4 to 8, the event will feature 4H members from nine to 19 years old from across the region.

The show will consist of yearling heifers, mature cows with own calves at foot, open 4-H beef steers and market steers.

Kendra Luttmerdig, with the 4H Club, said like most events, the show was impacted by COVID, but show is back in its traditional form this year.

Luttmerdig said the public is invited to come down and see what a 4H Club is all about, adding the best days to view the event will be July 6 and 7 when the youths are showing their animals.

“The kids are really good about answering any questions people have,” Luttmerdig said.

Dozens of youths from the Thompson, Okanagan and Shuswap areas are expected to attend.

“There are clubs coming from as far away as Saanich and Abbotsford,” said Luttmerdig. “The 4H Club motto is To learn, by doing, so at home they learn how to take care of animals. They learn to raise it, they learn to look after it.”

The club also has a communications program where youths do public speaking, the teach someone how to do something and other tasks.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.