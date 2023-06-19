Downtown Vernon's 2900 Plaza to return July 4

Photo: Jon Manchester

The Downtown Vernon Association is getting ready for the return of the 2900 Plaza.

DVA executive director Keelan Murtagh says the 2900 block of 30th Avenue will close to vehicle traffic July 4, and the block will over activities and entertainment until the end of August.

"We are once again looking forward to transforming (the block) into a vibrant pedestrian plaza filled with family fun, activities and live performances," says Murtagh.

Programming will happen Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be seven live performances each week, free games and activities for the public to enjoy.

There will again be picnic tables with umbrellas and tents, and a full-time plaza ambassador.

Saturdays will have the most activity planned, including a new artisan market.

"Based on the feedback from last summer, the daytime hours of operation have been shifted back to accommodate an evening performance versus a lunchtime show. Most businesses felt it better to provide evening entertainment to after-work shoppers and/or the dinner crowd than the people who came out at noon," says Murtagh.

Downtown Sounds will return Thursdays at the east end of the Plaza, with soundcheck at 5:30 p.m.

Solo entertainers will be moved across the street from where they were last year, to a location between Maharoba and the Bean Scene.

Murtagh says the DVA looks forward to creating an exciting summer space for shoppers and workers downtown.

The block will reopen to traffic Sept. 1.