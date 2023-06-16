Vernon Pride Society officially incorporated Friday

Photo: Darren Handschuh Lawyer Darren Schmidt with Kidston, Helm, Ross presents the Vernon Pride Society with its incorporation document.

The 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Vernon is officially organized.

The Vernon Pride Society was incorporated Friday, giving it official charity status.

Abbie Wilson, society president and one of the founding members, says the society will provide a stronger voice for the community.

“We are so excited to have an official society,” said Wilson, who gave a nod to the hard work of others to make it happen.

“The forerunners that have come before us have built such a strong foundation so that we are able to have a society now.”

Wilson said having a society will help with inclusion and safety for the rainbow community.

“People will take it more seriously that we are here to stay,” she said.

The legal work to incorporate the society was done pro bono by Kidston, Helm, Ross Lawyers.

When approached by the society, lawyer Darren Schmidt said it was a “no brainer” to offer their services.

“To incorporate the society is a sign from them that they want the group to last a long time,” Schmidt said. “We're proud that they wanted to take the steps to incorporate as well, so we are just happy to support them.”

Schmidt said incorporation means the society has the ability to elect board members and “they also have protection from liability individually. The society itself is a legal person, so they have that legal protection now as well. It's an opportunity for us to come together and support a really great group.”

Schmidt said they want the 2SLGBTQIA+ community to know they are being supported by the legal community.

“Traditionally a privileged group, the legal community, we want to help groups that want to step up to help those that are less privileged ... we want to welcome everyone.

The society will host Pride Week in Vernon Aug. 7-13.