Vernon beachgoer removes rusted nails from lake bottom at Hurlburt Park

A heads up to users of Vernon's Hurlburt Park.

Paddleboarder 'Bee Peachy Keen' says she removed a handful of large, rusty nails from the water, close to the beach.

Bee posted a photo the metal in the Vernon & Area Community Forum on Facebook.

"Hurlburt Park. Within 5-10 feet of shoreline across width of roped off swimming area, larger amount near line of rocks going into water," she wrote, warning beach users.

"Just letting people know, so we can be safe."

Responses to the post noted the park used to be the site of Camp Hurlburt, operated by Trinity United Church for more than 70 years before the Eastside Road was sold to the Regional District of North Okanagan in 2015.

A dock at the beach was destroyed in a storm in 1995, which may be a source of the nails.

Commenters on the post noted metal is frequently found in all area lakes by metal detector users. This may be from beachside pallet fires or from historical garbage dumping in the lake.

"Whenever we go metal detecting, 90% of what we find is nails, it's insane. We've done this particular one multiple times, and yeah every time we leave with 30-50+ nails," wrote Molly Taylor.

Fellow metal detector enthusiast Karen MacKenzie said she and her husband have collected more than 20 pounds from Kelowna beaches and parks.