Neuron anticipates pilot extension, continued success in Vernon

The operators of Vernon's rental e-scooter and bike program say they plan on sticking around.

While Vernon is one of a dozen cities chosen for a pilot program on micro and active transportation, that pilot will expire next spring.

But the response has been so positive, Neuron Mobility anticipates approval to continue by the province.

The pilot, launched in 2021, is to determine the efficiency and safety of expanded active transportation options on public streets.

"Vernon has been a continued success," says Neuron head of corporate affairs Isaac Ransom.

"We've seen strong ridership."

Vernon riders have logged half a million kilometres, saving 29 tons of CO2 from car trips that would have otherwise happened.

"We're really encouraged by what we're seeing in other micro-mobility trials as well," says Ransom.

He anticipates the trial will be continued and official street legal status will follow.

In the meantime, he's not too concerned about the trial period ending.

"We're focusing on having a great year in Vernon and launching a few new markets," he says.

Those include Lacombe, Blackfalds, and Sylvan Lake in Alberta, Saskatoon, and Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo, Brampton, and Oshawa in Ontario.

Two more are also coming in B.C. and will be announced soon.

"We're cautiously optimistic," says Ransom. "We have a strong case for continuation of the pilot."

He said Vernon was one of the first communities to embrace the scooters, and "one of the most successful" markets for Neuron.

The City of Vernon recently surveyed residents on their approval and use of the program.

That survey closed Thursday, and a summary of the public consultation is expected to be presented to council this fall.