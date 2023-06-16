National organization visits Vernon Cadet Museum

Photo: Wayne Emde Vernon Cadet Museum historian/curator Francois Arseneault presents a brief history of the Vernon Military Camp to members of the Organization of Military Museums of Canada in front of the camp headquarters.

The Vernon Cadet Museum gained the attention of 80 members of the Organization of Military Museums of Canada this week.

The organization, which is holding its annual conference and general meeting in Kelowna, toured the museum, learning about the long history of the Vernon Military Camp.

Francois Arseneault, museum historian and curator, presented brief histories of the camp, and operations manager Maria Brunskill guided the group through the museum.

After the tour, the group took in lunch in one of the dining halls at the camp before returning to Kelowna.

The OMMC is an association of people and organizations with an abiding interest in the military history of Canada, the preservation, display and interpretation of military artifacts and memorabilia, and the effective operation of military museums.

Its mission is to preserve the military heritage of Canada by encouraging the establishment and operation of military museums.

It also aims to educate through lectures, discussions, workshops, visits, publications and exhibits.