Silver Star Wine Festival takes place in August at Vernon-area resort

Photo: Silver Star Wine Festival

The Silver Star Wine Festival is back in a big way.

The multi-day food and wine adventure takes place Aug. 10-13 at the Vernon resort.

The fest will see wine lovers, mountain bikers, foodies, hikers, winemakers and sightseers indulge in the North Okanagan’s rich agricultural and winemaking heritage.

The Signature Walk-About Tasting will feature a culinary experience with Chef Bernard Casavant, a B.C. Restaurant Hall of Fame, certified Chef de Cuisine and Lakehouse Kitchens Cooking School’s culinary director lead the food pairings.

Guests can taste, swirl and sip their way through more than 24 B.C. wineries set up in the Village alongside a pop-up of the Polson Artisan Market and live music.

“It is always inspiring to work with the fresh and locally sourced products our region has in abundance at this time of year. From the local wineries to all the farms and orchards, we can truly pick from the best offerings to dazzle the guests who are coming to experience the Silver Star Wine Festival,” says Casavant. “I look forward to getting people excited about food and wine in such a spectacular outdoor setting.”

Elegant receptions, wine-pairing dinners and seminars will round out the festival. Festival-goers can feast their eyes on artwork Aug. 10 and 11 at Gallery Odin, officially Canada’s highest art gallery.

The Wine Dinner series, also on Aug. 10 and 11, will set the table for Silver Star’s most talented chefs, with details on menu themes, a Sunday Drag Brunch event and tickets coming soon.

Now on sale are tickets for the Signature Walk-About Tasting, including a VIP early entry add-on for an extra hour of tasting time and a shuttle service from Vernon.

Tickets are also available for five expert-led wine seminars. The 90-minute, sit-down events will feature a variety of tastings and are a great way to gain knowledge of wine.

“With so many wines to taste, plus free concerts featuring Josh Bogert, Andrew Allen and Sister Speak, as well as so much to see and do in the mountains, staying in the Village with the festival on your doorstep gives guests the best opportunity to enjoy the resort,” said Cassandra Zerebeski, Executive Director of Destination Silver Star.

Pairing the festival experience with lift-accessed adventures on SilverStar Mountain Resort - from hiking to downhill mountain biking makes Silver Star a wonderful summer getaway.

For the complete program of events, for tickets and more information about accommodation and shuttle, click here.

Some events are free to attend, including Gallery Odin receptions, outdoor concerts, and the Artisan Market. Most festival events require tickets, guests must be 19+, and the Wine Dinners and Seminars have limited capacity.